Cubana Chief Priest To Pay School Fees For 300 Poly Students

Nigerian celebrity barman and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has pledged to pay the tuition fees for 300 students as he visits Federal Polytechnic, Nekede in Imo State.

New Telegraph gathered that the socialite visited the university and was received royally by the students who stormed out en masse to welcome him.

In the video that was shared on social media, the students were seen jubilating excitedly while he descended from his car.

During the event, the businessman revealed that he would be paying school fees for 300 students of the institution. Chief Priest declaration excited the students for his kind gesture; "We'll be paying school fees for 300 students," he said.

Reactions trailing this post; _diebere__ said: "Burna boy thank you oooo na you activate this one" lilis._world wrote: "Omo! I wasn't this lucky in school. God bless him " sommyzsignature stated: "That's beautiful but how they wan pick the students now" lexie_armani remarked: "Helen setting up ring light in a bit….." shop_kandyaccessories_ opined: "Being wealthy and kind is a special kind of grace " amherbalnigeria stated: "Yet you can't help your baby mama it's well" marimarsclothing_and_asooke wrote: "Money na water " cephas_speaks wrote: "Regardless of how you make your money

Helping the underprivileged will forever be goated ” twichyofficial said: “Normally na like you supposed help person, no be to go dey help your enemy friend… cause you wan prove a point!” Watch the video below: https://x.com/teeniiola/status/1885414923468963863?s=46

