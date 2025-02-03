Cubana Chief Priest Shades Burna Boy Over Grammy Loss

Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has shaded Burna Boy over his loss at the 67th Grammy Awards.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Burna Boy was nominated alongside Tems, Asake and Wizkid for the Best African Music Performance in the 2025 Grammy Awards that held on Sunday.
However, Tems beat other artists to clinch the win for the category.
Reacting to this, Cubana Chief Priest in a post on his Instagram story, shaded Burna Boy over this loss.
He stated that Tems would have been robbed of her win if Sean Diddy was not in prison.
He wrote, “If to say Diddy dey outside, dem for use Johnson baby oil rub away her Grammy.
It would be recalled that Burna Boy has been mocked repeatedly over his association with American rapper Diddy, who the FBI arrested on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation.