Celebrity barman, Cabana Chief Priest has recounted how he paid Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy the sum of N1 million to perform on his birthday in 2018.

Cubana Chief Priest made this revelation as he continued to drag Burna Boy on social media, sharing a video of the singer begging for cake.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the duo had engaged in a heated online battle after the ‘Odogwu” crooner threw a subtle shade at Cubana Chief Priest by referring to him as Owerri Rick Ross.

In a clapback at Burna Boy, Cubana Chief Priest revealed that in 2018, he paid Burna Boy only N1m to perform as a backup artist on his birthday.

He opined that he has been enjoying the wealth that Burna Boy seems to have recently found.

He said: “Owerri Rick Ross. What a blessing !!!!. See where dem dey rates me put. Me & Rosay #CpNosmall.

“2018 na 1m naira I pay you to perform as back up artist for my birthday. I get pictures & videos where you dey perform for me. I go lie for you.

“We don dey chops this money before you meet us for queue be a humble small boy.”

