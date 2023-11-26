Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To Isreal DMW, Sheila Marriage Crash

Famous Nigerian celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has expressed his sadness and disappointment over the recent breakup between Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, and his wife, Sheila Courage.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Israel DMW, on Saturday, November 25, in a lengthy Instagram post revealed how his marriage with his estranged wife started and the problems that led to their separation.

According to Isreal, his estranged wife claimed he was embarrassing her on social media by begging and behaving like a slave around Davido. He also publicly criticized his wife and her family, hurling curses at them, and tagging them a “gold digger”.

Sheila, on the other hand, said while narrating her own side of her story that her family are not gold diggers, she claims are family are well to do adding that Isreal came to her mother’s shops to beat her up, she also shared the series of chats to back up her claims.

The aide made several sensitive claims, prompting his wife, Sheila, to retaliate by exposing many deep secrets about Israel DMW to the public.

Reacting to the online drama between the duo, Cubana who was present at the ceremony shared a video from the wedding on his Instagram handle.

Captioning the video, he expressed his pain at the messy break-up, saying, “How Do I Live Without You? E Dey Pain Me Oh!!!!”

See some reactions below:

glitters_bigglitz: “U just lost a man because probably wetin ur friends de tell u say na boy to Davido… na u go still regret later.”

lhavish_: “Why’s no one talking about the girl being a virgin..Omo it’s rare oo.”

mandy__chuks: “She said Israel is j0bless lmao, Knowing and being close to Davido is a big-time job.”

guaranty_fitness_world: “For that lady to be married a virgin. I agreed with everything she said.”

weightlossproducts9ja: “So Israel Let this girl GO? It’s well. He couldn’t even say what she did wrong but she pointed out where his flaws came from.”

c.h.e.f__g: “But why your husband go dey lock you outside? When you no be him, pikin chai women, are really going through alot Move on Shiela, life no hard.”

joshblen32: “Watching this video I didn’t see a couple sharing intimate moments lavished in love, I saw two individuals having a gist when they were meant to have a ravished moment. It’s easy to spot love birds, when you see a couple into each other you’ll know.”

b_solzofficial: “Jobless man and boy boy assembled top celebrities on your wedding day…you agree to marry ammm knowing fully well he is boy boy to Davido…man is grateful for his boss, you want him to now turn his back on his oga because he marry you. Secondly Juju the catch cruise with his oga, you allow haters and those your girlfriends deceive you.”

fassycommunications: “Wetin’ he finds for 21 years old virgin..broke shaming 21 years when he left the women who millionaires that are his mate. He dated many and left them to marry 21 years old innocent girl. Sheila you do well..make nobody dey lock you outside.”

Watch Video Below: