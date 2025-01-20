Share

Celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal better known as Cubana Chief Priest has addressed recent accusations from his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen, who claimed he abandoned two children in Malaysia.

The allegations were coming amid the result of their paternity drama alongside old photos of Cubana Chief Priest with two different children, which Hellen alleged were his.

Taking to his Instagram story, Cubana Chief Priest debunked the claims by sharing photos of the children’s actual parents.

He also apologized to the family for the public embarrassment caused by the allegations, attributing the situation to the challenges of handling fame and wealth.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it with; “My family that year for KL, Big Solo thank you for everything, we go link up soon. Sorry, for the embarrassment na wetin too much money & fame dey carry come. It’s well.”

In another post, he reminisced about naming his own son Obinna in honour of one of the individuals in the photos, expressing a desire to reconnect with old friends.

He added: “Named my son Obinna after this young dude. God knows how big Obinna & Princess will be now. I must definitely link up soon, Big Solo, @mr.bekyzz so many Sri Putramas memories just flashed,”

The drama between the Chief priest and his alleged baby mama is yet to unfold, causing a series of controversies on the internet.

