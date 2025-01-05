Share

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has taken to his social media page to react to the Burna Boy’ claims that he gifted $30K to his alleged younger brother.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Burna Boy had pledged to give $30,000 to a phone repairer who previously went viral for claiming he was struggling despite being a brother to flamboyant nightlife mogul, Cubana Chief Priest during his social media feud with the socialite.

However, Content creator, Lucky Uduh revealed in a video that went viral on Saturday that Burna Boy has fulfilled his promise of giving Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged brother $30,000.

Reacting to the disclosure, Cubana Chief Priest noted that he only has one biological big brother and two kids sisters who aren’t doing so bad, adding that he owes them noting since it is his money.

Speaking further, the socialite added that he hoped Burna Boy actually sent the cash to the alleged brother, and not one of those statements that has no backings.

He said; “Alleged brother

“Skit makers. F •kin oppressors Dem don kneel am down. you go still bendbam down because the pain must reach everybody, but my own be say NO alert Oh no cash oh wan just dey sure say my village boy collect for real.

“Na stm my glorious glory. Make una show workings na musician you fit even give am I have only one biological big brother & two kid sisters they ain ‘t doing so bad.

“Regardless owe them nothing na my money make eveybody find their own.”

