Cubana Chief Priest Pens Heartfelt Note To Davido At 32

Nigerian businessman and socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has penned a heartfelt message to his best friend, Afrobeats superstar, Davido, as he celebrates his 32nd birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Cubana shared nostalgic photos of himself and Davido from his traditional wedding earlier this year in June.

In the heartfelt post, he expressed unwavering support for the singer, promising to stand by him for life, regardless of naysayers intrusion.

Speaking further, he called Davido his “Best friend,” also thanking him for overcoming envy and criticism stemming from his wealthy background while building his own success through undeniable talent.

He prayed for Davido to continue excelling among his peers and pledged to fully support him when the singer ties the knot in a white wedding ceremony planned for 2025.

He said: “I Mount You For Life @davido Happy Birthday Bestie Mi, Dem Go Hate Tire, Dem Born You On Top Money, You Come Still Sabi Print Money With Your Amazing Talent, You Still Come Get Style To Melt The Money.

“You Will Continue To Be The Best Amongst Your Peers That’s The Will Of God For You. 2025 We Do It Again & Again,”

Fans and followers have gathered in his comment section to join him in celebrating Davido’s achievements and commend the duo’s friendship.

