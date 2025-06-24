New Telegraph

Cubana Chief Priest Files Lawsuit Against Helen Ati

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has filed a lawsuit against his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Helen Atti.

This development comes amid an ongoing paternity Test dispute between the duo, with Helen demanding a DNA test to prove Cubana Chief Priest’s parentage

New Telegraph gathered that details of the lawsuit were shared by a representative from the DPA Family Law Clinic via a Facebook post.

READ ALSO:

However, Helen Ati is yet to break her silence on the lawsuit, which has sparked waves of reaction on the internet.

See post below;

