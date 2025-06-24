Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has filed a lawsuit against his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Helen Atti.
This development comes amid an ongoing paternity Test dispute between the duo, with Helen demanding a DNA test to prove Cubana Chief Priest’s parentage
New Telegraph gathered that details of the lawsuit were shared by a representative from the DPA Family Law Clinic via a Facebook post.
However, Helen Ati is yet to break her silence on the lawsuit, which has sparked waves of reaction on the internet.

