Cubana Chief Priest Explains Absence At Davido, Chioma’s Wedding

Nigerian businessman, socialite, and entertainer, Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has opened up on why he will be absent from the white wedding ceremony of Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, which will be held in the United States on Saturday.

In an emotional Instagram post, the socialite revealed he will not be attending due to visa issues, despite multiple attempts to secure entry into America.

“Woke up this morning with mixed feelings. I’m happy and I’m still sad at the same time. Sometimes God has a way of making you understand that you are powerless regardless of all you may think you have,” he wrote.

Chief Priest said the online attacks he has received over his absence at the wedding has given him more reasons to apply again for a US visa, addressing the United States Mission in Nigeria directly.

“Do it for me this time… You can clearly see how disappointed and hurt the world is to see me absent at my best friend’s wedding,” he pleaded.

Expressing optimism, he maintained that “delay is never denial” and wished Davido and Chioma an “amazing wedlock,” noting that his family especially his wife will be present to share in the couple’s joy.

“The largest part of me which is my family… are there to share in this luxury blissful experience, so I’m there in body and spirit,” he added, promising to reapply for the visa next week.

Cubana Chief Priest described the United States as “the greatest country in the world,” but admitted, “This pain is really paining.”