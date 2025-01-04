Share

Nigerian socialites, Cubana Chief priest and Grammy-award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy have continued to drag each other on social media.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that it all started with the self-acclaimed Afrobeat Giant taking to his social media page to shade the businessman bartender.

In a now-viral post, Burna referenced the Cubana Chief Priest as Owerri Rick Ross, which sparked a series of reactions from him.

In response to his shades, Cubana Chief Priest claimed, in a series of posts that Burna Boy was owed debt for jewellery.

Burna Boy who reacted to this noted that the kind of lifestyle he lives is such that he pays for everything he buys completely in cash, adding that he doesn’t owe money like Cubana Chief Priest’s boss, else his face would have been all over the blogs.

Burna Boy wrote: “You don score yourself. Everybody in Lagos knows my style. all my shit paid for, sometimes cash sef. If not I for dey all the blogs by now for owing debts like your boss.

“Go to Cooscharis and service any of your stolen cars abeg I wan see something. Rooozaaay “” Igbo voice”. Make I relax actually, I no wan make you go jail.”

In a swift response, Cubana Chief Priest made a mockery of how he got his Grammy award, opining that that is the reason he is so pained and going about looking for who to displace his anger on.

He wrote: “It’s so clear because how is it even possible that someone who brags to be so rich go dey live in so much pain. Wetin dey pain you? Shebi na you be African princess.

“Only you rush bend down collect Grammy only you still dey cry. Oil full your Grammy we know how painful it was that’s why you want everybody to feel the pain with you. You really suffer I understand you.”

