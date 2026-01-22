Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has come to the defence of popular TikToker Peller after the content creator was unable to secure a meeting with international streamer iShowSpeed during his recent trip to Lagos.

iShowSpeed arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday, January 21, to mark his 21st birthday, drawing massive attention both online and offline.

While Peller’s effort to connect with the streamer did not materialise, the attempt itself quickly became a major talking point across social media platforms.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Cubana Chief Priest applauded Peller’s determination and work ethic, urging critics to stop ridiculing people who boldly chase their dreams.

He described the TikToker’s approach as fearless and driven, noting that such confidence is often the reason behind rapid growth and visibility in the entertainment space.

According to Chief Priest, Peller’s willingness to push forward without shame has helped him gain more attention than many of his critics.

He argued that persistence, even in the face of rejection, is a key ingredient for success, especially in the streaming and content creation industry.

The nightlife entrepreneur also dismissed claims that iShowSpeed deliberately snubbed Peller, suggesting the situation may have been a strategic or management-related decision rather than a personal slight.

He added that rejection is a common experience in streaming, pointing out that even top creators face similar moments.

Chief Priest concluded by encouraging Peller to remain focused and keep striving for the top, stressing that setbacks should never discourage anyone with genuine ambition and hunger for success.