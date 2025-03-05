Cubana Chief Priest Alleged Brother Tenders Apology To Him

The alleged brother of Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, Bethel Okechukwu, has tendered a public apology following his recent social media controversy.
New Telegraph recalls that Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy gifted Okechukwu $30,000 amid a social media rift with Cubana Chief Priest.
In a recent development, Bethel Okechukwu utilized the $30,000 gift to establish a business, as showcased in a video posted online, earning widespread accolades.
However, in a recent interview, Bethel Okechukwu apologized to Cubana Chief Priest for speaking ill about him.
He claimed that his intention was to get the Cubana Chief Priest’s attention and assistance in advancing his music career, reflecting on the challenges encountered in the music industry.
He stated, “What I had in mind doing that video is just to get your attention for you to pity me and help me musically”.
