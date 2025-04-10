Share

The alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has alleged that the socialite is using David Adeleke, better known as Davido, to promote his music.

Sharing a video of herself, Hellen called out Cubana Chief Priest for threatening RadioGod for asking him to conduct a DNA test on his Kenyan son.

Why are you attacking RadioGod? Come and attack me. I am the one with the problem. I am the one who asked for DNA, and you claim money na water, and I can see that money na belle.

Hellen Ati further dragged Cubana Chief Priest for always following Afrobeat singer Davido to promote music and business.

According to her, Cheif Priest is too grown to follow Davido around like a pet.

He said: “Respect yourself, stop following Davido like a pet using him to promote your music and business. “You are too grown to be following Davido like a pet. He’s just a small boy.” https://x.com/yabaleftonline/status/1910015043443245355?s=46

