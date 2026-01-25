C’ttee Announces Burial Rites Of Senator Ezea

The National Burial Committee for the late Senator Okechukwu Ezea, who represented Enugu North, has announced the official burial programmes.

In a statement by Mr. Ike Abonyi, Chairman of the Media Subcommittee, the late senator will be laid to rest in his hometown of Itchi, Igbo Eze South Local Government Area, Enugu State, on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The funeral activities will begin on Wednesday, February 3, 2026, with a Requiem Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, at 3 PM, followed by a Night of Tributes at the National Ecumenical Centre, Central Area, Abuja, at 5 PM. On Thursday, February 4, 2026, his remains will lie in state at the Senate Chamber for a valedictory session, allowing colleagues from the Senate and the 10th National Assembly to pay their final respects.

A second Night of Tributes will hold on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the Presidential Hotel, Enugu, at 5 PM. The Vigil Mass/Wake will take place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at Senator Ezea’s compound in Itchi, Igbo-Eze South. The burial ceremony on Friday, February 13, 2026, will be preceded by a funeral Mass led by the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka, Most Reverend Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, accompanied by clergy from Catholic, Anglican, and Pentecostal churches. Condolence visits and a Thanksgiving Mass will follow on Saturday and Sunday, February 14–15, 2026.

The committee has called on the public to participate in honouring Senator Ezea with a farewell befitting his legacy. Senator Ezea passed away on November 18, 2025, after a brief illness at the age of 62. He was elected under the Labour Party platform.