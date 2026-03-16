CSW70: Women Affairs Ministry Hosts Nigerian Women In New York

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria convened the second edition of the Nigerian Women’s Day celebration during the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York City, last week, according to a statement over the weekend.

Organised under the leadership of the Minister, Imaan SulaimanIbrahim, the event brought together global leaders including In attendance was the United Nations Deputy Secretary general, Amina J. Mohammed.

Also in attendance are ministers, diplomats, civil society leaders, gender advocates, entrepreneurs, artists, and members of the Nigerian diaspora for a full day of dialogue, culture, and high-level action.

The event, themed: “31 Years of Progress, Resilience, Impact and Renewed Hope,” marked Nigeria’s commitment to advancing gender equality on the world stage, asserting the leadership role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate on women’s rights, family resilience, and inclusive development.

Chair of the Board of Directors of Women Radio WFM 91.7, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, delivered a compelling welcome address, framing the day’s agenda around women’s leadership, innovation, and global collaboration.

A specially commissioned Opening Film followed, offering a visual portrait of women’s leadership across institutions and borders. In her address, Sulaiman-Ibrahim made a call to action, drawing on Nigeria’s nine-pillar Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774 (RH-SII-774) framework.

She outlined the Ministry’s ambition to reach women across all 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria through targeted interventions in energy access, agriculture, digital inclusion, health and protection, creativity and innovation, leadership, education, child development, and family resilience.

She set out a six-point call to action for governments, development partners, and civil society, demanding greater investment, stronger coordination, and an end to the era of declarations without delivery.