CSW70: Nigeria Unveils Massive Women Empowerment Drive

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, has unveiled Nigeria’s major women empowerment initiatives at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by Ahmed Danbazau, Head of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Suleiman-Ibrahim, who led a high-powered Nigerian delegation to the global meeting, said the Federal Government was implementing wideranging programmes aimed at improving the welfare of citizens, particularly women and children.

Addressing the meeting on behalf of Nigeria, the minister said the country aligned with the African Group statement and reaffirmed commitment to advancing gender equality, women empowerment, inclusive justice, rights protection and sustainable development.

She described gender equality as a cornerstone for inclusive action, equitable justice, protection of rights and sustainable development, stressing that empowering women remained critical to national stability, prosperity and shared progress.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, had declared 2026 as Nigeria’s “Year of Families and Social Development” to strengthen families, empower women and protect children.

According to her, the declaration reflects the President’s belief that strengthening families is fundamental to empowering women, protecting children and fostering cohesive communities capable of driving sustainable development nationwide.

“Under the leadership of our President, Nigeria’s social protection architecture has expanded significantly from under one million households in 2015 to almost 10 million in 2026.

“With women constituting more than 70 per cent of primary beneficiaries, this represents one of the most significant social protection expansions in Nigeria’s post-independence history and remains the foundation our government continues building upon,” she said.

Suleiman-Ibrahim said Nigeria was accelerating implementation of the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774, describing it as the largest locally driven investment for women empowerment in the country’s history.

She explained that the initiative covered livelihood support, clean energy access, financial inclusion, digital empowerment and expanded social protection programmes designed to uplift women and vulnerable households nationwide.