CSW69: FG Strengthens Partnership To Empower Women Entrepreneurs

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion, education, and leadership opportunities for women entrepreneurs during a meeting with representatives of Wane Global, CS Strategies, and TAI Corp.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York, focused on fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria.

Discussions centred on enhancing access to finance, expanding opportunities for education and training, and strengthening gender equality policies to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs.

The Minister emphasised that financial inclusion and leadership development are critical to ensuring Nigerian women can fully participate in the economy, scale their businesses, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reaffirmed that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian government remains committed to breaking systemic barriers that hinder women’s economic participation.

She noted that ongoing reforms within the financial and policy landscape are designed to increase investment in women-led businesses, improve access to credit, and equip women entrepreneurs with the skills needed to thrive in competitive markets.

The representatives from Wane Global, CS Strategies, and TAI Corp commended Nigeria’s efforts in prioritising gender-responsive economic policies and pledged to support initiatives aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs through capacity-building programs, mentorship, and financial instruments tailored for women-led enterprises.

