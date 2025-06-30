CSW: FG Awards Cars, Flats To Outstanding Civil Servants

The Federal Government has rewarded three outstanding civil servants with two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and a two-bedroom flat at the 2025 Federal Civil Service Rewards and Recognition Awards Ceremony.

The event which was held on Saturday night in Abuja, marked the grand finale of activities for the 2025 Civil Service Week celebration.

The awardees include Mrs Hadiza Bahijjatu of the Federal Ministry of Environment, who received an SUV; Mr Chukwudi Ekwenugo of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, who got an SUV and a cash prize of N500,000; and Mr Oluwabamidele Kogbe of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, who was awarded a two-bedroom flat. 15 other civil servants were also honoured with gifts including laptops, plaques, and cash prizes.

Speaking at the event, President Bola Tinubu lauded the commitment and exceptional services of Nigerian civil servants, describing them as the “engine room” of national governance and policy implementation.

“We are here to celebrate the dedication and exceptional contributions of our civil servants. Their tireless efforts reflect our shared commitment to national progress,” Tinubu said.