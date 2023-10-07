CSU’s Certificate Saga: More of Moral Burden Than Legal –Lawyers

Lawyers yesterday said the alleged forged Chicago State University certificate by President Bola Tinubu is more of a moral burden than a matter of law. There are reports that the CSU registrar, Caleb Westberg, disowned the degree result Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2022, suggesting the president forged that document.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph , a Former Special Prosecutor, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Properties, Tosin Ojaomo, said : “The issue regarding the disclaimer of the certificate which was submitted to INEC by President Bola Tinubu is more of a moral burden at this stage than law.

“I am saying this going by several precedent set by our courts on election matters, we must not be carried away that election matters are sui generis and once an evidence is not placed before the election tribunal, it is only by discretionary powers of the court that leave can be granted to adduce new evidence, this is purely discretionary and the refuge can only be sought under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

” If the certificate which was issued by CSU is admitted and thereafter juxtaposed with the one earlier submitted by President Tinubu, then the provisions of Section 137(1) (j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) will apply, this implies an automatic disqualification, with due respect to the propounding that disqualification mentioned under this section is a Pre-election matter, i disagree, it is both pre-election and post-election matter because it has constitutional flavour, furthermore the issue is not an internal affair of a political party, it is my candid opinion that the likelihood of the court looking into the new certificate from CSU is like walking on a very tight rope.

“Finally, I want to appeal that as Nigerians we must advocate for peace at this time and not any act of disharmony. I believe that these times shall pass.” In his own reaction, another lawyer, Abiodun Awodein, said that the issue of the forged certificate should be treated separately from the election petition matters. “This is because given the constitutional deadlines for filing an appeal or addition of appeals, Atiku’suit will just become mere academics.

“If Atiku still had time, whatever evidence or documents he gets from the US cannot be joined in the appeal pending before the Supreme Court. “If Atiku files an appeal within 14 days as stipulated in the practice direction of the Supreme Court 2023, then that appeal has to be decided within 60 days from the day the judgment was delivered. In the calculation of the 60 days, you need not exclude weekends and public holidays.

“Any evidence gotten by Atiku from the court in the US is not relevant to the appeal pending at the Supreme Court. It is too late, even at the tribunal. Under the first schedule to the electoral act, at the point of filing your petition, you either file or list all the documents you want to rely on at trial. Even if this document is brought up within trial after issues have been joined in the pleadings, you cannot introduce new documents.

Now, imagine a judgment has already been delivered. You can only submit records that are part and parcel of the tribunal. “The Supreme Court is not there for trial but to evaluate the documents that had been presented at the court of appeal and to evaluate the decision of the court of appeal. So, you cannot introduce a new issue on appeal. The Supreme Court cannot look at any alien or extraneous document.

In fact, I am very sure none of his lawyers, very senior and respected lawyers, can introduce that document any day anyhow. “The overall essence of why the document is being sought is maybe in furtherance of public interest or maybe a strategy for the 2027 election petition; I wouldn’t understand.

But I am saying without any fear of contradiction that the document sought to have been received from a US court cannot be relevant to the appeal currently pending at the Supreme Court.” Asked if Tinubu can be sued or his election overturned with the alleged discrepancies in his academic record, Awodein says the president enjoys immunity.

“As far as I know, a criminal suit cannot be filed right about now because the president enjoys immunity under section 308 of the constitution. On the other hand, I believe that there is no reason, in my view, why his academic record should be hidden, except the president has something to hide. It is a matter of public interest.” Another lawyer, Timileyin Ojo, said it was difficult for new evidence to be introduced at the apex court. He, however, held that it was not impossible.

“The challenge with appeal is that it was difficult to introduce new evidence except those are sufficient enough to prove that without them, there will be a miscarriage of justice.” Asked if it would make any difference since the documents are alleged to have been altered, he said: “In that sense, we can now talk about if the error will be considered a technical error or errors that go to the roots of the matter. Does it constitute a miscarriage of justice?

It is a very difficult and dicey matter because it would have been asked if those documents were submitted at the tribunal. So, it is difficult to introduce new evidence at the Supreme Court.” On the possibility of introducing new appeals, he said: “Yes, if the lawyer is able to prove that without the introduction of those evidence, there is going to be a miscarriage of justice and that there is an error in the judgment of the tribunal.

“But the challenge is that in the Nigerian constitution, Tinubu can run as long as he has a secondary school leaving certificate. In my opinion, if Atiku gets those documents and there are discrepancies, it is now to institute criminal proceedings, and perjury against Tinubu. But does it disqualify him from becoming president as long as he can show a secondary school certificate? No!”