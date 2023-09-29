CSU: Your Application In Conflict With Your Claims, PDP Tells Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Bola Tinubu’s application before the United District Court of Illinois against the release of his academic details is in conflict with his claims that he has impeccable academic records.

PDP in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba recalled that Tinubu had at a public function boasted that he “was one of those most recruited graduates of my university, multiple honours, first class degree and I have the reference point.”

The party argued that the plea by the president’s lawyers that the details of his academic record should not be released is a great disservice to him in particular and Nigeria in general.

It called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come clean on the desperation of its lawyers in the United States to conceal certain vital details regarding the president’s academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU) from the public.

“This desperation to conceal vital information is consistent with APC’s penchant for trickery and underhand dealings in their transactions with Nigerians which has heightened under the Abdullahi Ganduje leadership,” PDP added.

The party noted that the APC appointed Ganduje as its National Chairman, despite allegations of corruption and bribery against him.

“Moreover, it is curious that the APC has remained silent on allegations and public apprehension of sabotage in the Monday, September 25, 2023 fire outbreak at the Supreme Court, which is suspected to have been an arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court in the handling of the Presidential Election appeals pending before it.

“The litany of probes, inquiries and investigations which were instituted on various matters without reports under the APC since 2015 validates the above.

“It is clear that the APC is a major threat to our nation’s democracy,” PDP alleged and called on Nigerians to stand in defence of democracy, transparency and the rule of law in the country.