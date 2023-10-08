CSU: Why PDP Bigwigs Shunned Atiku’s Media Briefing

Facts have emerged on why members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were absent at the press conference by the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on President Bola Tinubu’s alleged certificate forgery at the Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States. Atiku had addressed the press on Thursday last week in Abuja, where he called for probity, accountability and justice in Tinubu’s credentials deposed at the court by the CSU registrar.

“Today, we are called upon again as a people to uphold and defend the ground rule of elective government in our country. The constitution prescribes the requirements for those who seek the highest elective office in the land,” the PDP candidate had said at the press conference. But except former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki (who even came late), and the two sacked National Chairmen of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, most PDP leaders were absent.

Acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Adolphus Wabara, who signed the invitation for the press conference, also did not attend. Only Chief Tom Ikimi was a known BoT member present at the event. Sunday Telegraph tried to reach PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on why the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, and other NWC members did not attend the Atiku’s press conference but he could not respond to several calls made to his mobile phone.

But Paul Ibe, media aide to the PDP candidate, attributed their absence to space constraints, at the conference room, adding that it was a media event. “It was a meeting between Atiku and the media. The hall was too small. The one we wanted to use was occupied by (Oby) Ezekwesili; she had a programme at the venue that same time. “I was the one that told Chinwe (Nnorom, director in the PDP publicity department) that they should not come so that they will not feel embarrassed. “We kept all the VIP in a different conference room.

It was only when Atiku entered that some of them were brought in. Atiku even apologized because of the small space. It is a non-issue,” he defended. Findings by Sunday Telegraph, however, showed that their absence might not be unconnected with the crisis in the PDP. Party sources told this newspaper that some of the NWC members are still pained that they were excluded from Atiku’s presidential campaign council.

For instance, only two NWC members were appointed directors out of the 11 directorates created by the PDP National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC) for the 2023 presidential election. The two NWC members are National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who was made director, field operations of Atiku presidential campaign, and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, who became director, legal affairs.

The NCMC had appointed Dele Momodu as director of media and strategic communications, in place of Ologunagba, while former National Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira, was made director of finance. Neither the National Treasurer, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, nor the National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyegikuro, was considered fit for the position. Sunday Telegraph further gathered that there was directive that none of Atiku’s aides should be allowed to head any of the campaign’s directorates.

“But that of the NWC members, I can’t explain, only that some of them were said to be loyal to (Nyesom) Wike. “The day (Ifeanyi) Okowa was presented as Atiku’s running mate at PDP national secretariat, the NPS (Ologunagba) was in his office, but he did not come down. That counted against him; he shot himself at the foot! The person that brought him into NWC pleaded on his behalf but he was still not considered.”

Ologunagba has not stopped complaining that he was left out during the campaign. He was also absent the day Atiku addressed the press at the PDP national secretariat, a day after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) upheld Tinubu’s election. The PDP source said it was still possible that NWC members were still loyal to Wike, who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“You know, this era of ‘stomach infrastructure’ anything could be possible; people want to go where their bread could be buttered,” he said. He dismissed Ibe’s explanation, arguing that the CSU deposition was a big victory for the party.