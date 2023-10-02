CSU: Tinubu’s Appeals Against Release Of Academic Records Pointless – Osadolor

The National Deputy Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor has heavily criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for challenging the court orders requiring the disclosure of his academic records at the Chicago States University (CSU).

New Telegraph had last week reported that the CSU was mandated by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to provide Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP with access to Tinubu’s academic record by Monday, October 2.

Judge Nancy Maldonado of the US Court observed in the most recent ruling that CSU had no objections to Judge Jeffery Gilbert’s order to make Tinubu’s academic records public.

In his petition to overturn the ruling, Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking to halt the move by Atiku is requesting court documents to help him further his argument.

Atiku, the 2023 presidential contender contended that Tinubu did not complete CSU as stated in his academic credentials.

However, in response to the most recent decision of the US court requiring the disclosure of President Tinubu’s documents, Osadolor claimed that the president’s appeals were pointless and superfluous.

In an interview with The Punch, the PDP chieftain claimed that the appeals demonstrate that President Tinubu was keeping something from Nigerians.

Osadolor stated that the judgment of the US Court would reinforce Atiku’s appeal before the Supreme Court.

He said, “If he was convinced that has had nothing to hide, there was no need for those appeals against the courts.

“Tinubu is not who he claims to be, and that is what our candidate and our party want to prove.”

To prosecute the outcome of the Nigerian presidential election of 2023, the legal team for President Tinubus has stated that the academic records will not be admitted in the Supreme Court.