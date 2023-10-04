CSU: Tinubu Should Resign To Save Nigeria From Embarrassment – Aremu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon to tender his resignation as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria following the circumstances surrounding his Chicago State University (CSU) academic records.

Nigerian Activist and the Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF), Comrade Abiodun Aremu made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday in response to Tinubu’s academic records released by CSU.

Speaking in the development, Aremu said the President should resign from office or be prepared to be forced out of office, saying that Nigerians “must reject a fraudster as president in this society.”

The activist insisted that if Tinubu is not removed immediately, the integrity and moral conscience of Nigerians are at stake.

He said: “We who live at this moment of fast erosion of human values in this Nigeria have a duty to rise to the challenge of confronting Tinubu, to either shamefully resign or be disgraced out of office and that he ceases to be a president of Nigeria the very moment the court in the USA exposed his background of fraudulent & duplicity identity.

“In the subsisting years to come, a generation would come to question all who live at this period in Nigeria on how we reacted to the label of a Tinubu as a fraudster in a foreign land and who equally emerged a president in the fraudulent electoral process in Nigeria. There is no other interpretation of fraud than fraud. Fraud is simply fraud.

“And for people of Yoruba origin across the world – the epitome of Yoruba spirituality is Omoluabi, i.e. Integrity! And honour is the P-R-I-Z-E (Prize) of Integrity.

“And to those who keep glorifying infamy because of crumbs or who chose to be passive and indifferent, time and history will soonest outlive you.

“Does her name still echo in Nigeria or we have forgotten? Be awake please on the issue of the 19-year-old candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme, who forged her result and had to apologise.

And here we are not understanding the inner workings of what is going on, at the hypocritical US Establishment, which imposed one of its agents as a President of Nigeria, but whose cover is now open.“