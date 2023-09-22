CSU: Tinubu Has Something To Hide’ – Atiku’s Aide

Following the circumstances surrounding the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate of President Bola Tinubu, the Media Adviser to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe had claimed that Tinubu is concealing certain details regarding his academic records.

Ibe made this statement in response to a motion filed by President Tinubu, in which he challenged an order from the Northern District of Illinois directing Chicago State University to disclose his academic records within a two-day period.

The ruling of the court followed a case instituted by Atiku, who is challenging the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu had through his legal representatives, contended in the motion that in cases like these, a magistrate should only provide a report and recommendations to the district judge, rather than issuing a final order for immediate compliance.

Reacting to the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, Ibe said, “It should be now obvious even to the blind that Tinubu is hiding something in his records at the Chicago State University, and even elsewhere.

“I do hope whatever it may be, it will not be of a scope that will give Nigerians a heart attack. Nigerians will soon see the true position of Atiku on the records of Tinubu at CSU. It is just a matter of time.”

The former Vice President filed a petition on July 11 with the aim of obtaining additional information regarding Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University.

The documents requested by Atiku, through his legal representative Angela M. Liu, encompass details such as the record of Tinubu’s admission and acceptance at the university, dates of attendance, and information about degrees, awards, and honours he may have obtained during his time at the university, among other specifics.

Both Tinubu and Chicago State University, represented by their respective legal teams, lodged objections to the requests based on privacy regulations.