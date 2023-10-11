CSU Saga: Tinubu’s Identity Crisis Worsens Nigeria’s Int’l Image – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said the identity crisis involving President Bola Tinubu has further worsened Nigeria’s less-than-glorious image internationally.

Obi at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, stated that he felt embarrassed responding to questions from audiences and individuals about Nigeria’s credibility as a nation, since the certificate saga of the president started.

He added that “outsiders now see every other Nigerian as a potential fraudster, certificate forger, or identity thief.”

Obi said the controversy is an unnecessary embarrassment to Nigerian, and could be avoided if the president could disclose his true identity.

The LP candidate stated that the schools he attended, his academic qualifications and school mates, are in public domain.

He explained that he had his primary school education at Santa Maria, Onitsha as well as Holy Trinity Umuoba Anam, and Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, and graduated in 1978.

Obi who also said he read Philosophy at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), from 1980 to 1984, disclosed that the present Vice Chancellor of the UNN, the Anambra State governor Prof. Charles Soludo, and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefile, graduated the same year with him.

He challenged Tinubu to have saved the nation and himself the protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety, by re-introducing himself to Nigerians and the world.

This obligation, he added, is to be discharged by the president personally, and should not be outsourced to his spokespersons, agents, or surrogates.

Said he, “Even this late in the day, however, Chief Bola Tinubu still owes the nation and the world a simple debt of obligation that only he can discharge.

“I call on him to immediately and personally mount the rostrum of his present high office to perform a simple task once and for all time.

“He should re-introduce himself to the nation he governs and to the world for the avoidance of further doubt.

“He should let the world know his name, nationality, his place of birth, his parentage, the primary and secondary schools he attended with dates, as well as the actual universities he attended and certificates obtained.

“He should indicate clearly where and when he did his National Youth Service. In addition, if at any time he has had a change of name, he should clearly state so and the circumstances.”

Obi added that there is no crime committed if the president does that, pointing out that it does not require affidavits or “prolonged court processes.

“This task is one that only Chief Bola Tinubu himself through a direct personal statement can perform.

“He must perform this task urgently in order to lay to rest, once and for the last time, the many lingering doubts and valid speculations about his true identity.”

According to the LP candidate, “matter of the personal identity of a leader is too sensitive and central to the functions of the office he currently occupies to be toyed with, outsourced, or disguised under the cloak of officialdom.

“A leader cannot outsource a clear unambiguous personal statement about his identity to political surrogates, social spokespersons, lawyers, or any other persons no matter how highly placed.”

Obi stated that in his present capacity as president of a nation of over 200 million Nigerians, Tinubu’s true identity is a matter of grave national and international interest, adding that people deserve to know the true identity of their leader, “and this overrides whatever rights he may have to personal privacy.”

He told the president that having stood for an election to the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, “he has undertaken to cede the rights of a private citizen in favour of a life of open disclosure of his true identity, and other circumstances that may be of public interest.

“In addition, the international community deserves to know the true identity of the person with whom they will engage in Nigeria. His personal integrity demands no less.

“The legitimacy of the office he currently occupies demands that much and even more. Respect for the integrity and esteem of the Nigerian nation within the community of nations makes it even more incumbent and compulsory. It is time to do the right thing.”