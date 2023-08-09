CSU: I’m Eager To Help You Clean Your Past, Atiku Tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has told President Bola Tinubu that the legal process he initiated is to help him clear any inconsistencies in his academic achievements and set the records straight.

Atiku in a statement issued by his lawyer, Liu Angela said he was surprised by Tinubu’s “vigorous opposition” to a request asking the Chicago State University to make open disclosure about the matter.

The PDP candidate noted that he had on August 3 sent an e-mail requesting, “to learn CSU’s position on whether, how, and when they were provided to other Nigerian litigants, and CSU’s position on the authenticity of the documents.”

According to her, the documents are already in the public domain, “which have been submitted in proceeding in the Nigerian court.

“If there is an explanation for the discrepancies we have identified, we would think that Mr. Tinubu would be eager to provide it.

“If you would like to provide an explanation to us, we are happy to consider it. That might preclude the need for, or at least expedite the deposition.”

Atiku expressed a willingness to cooperate with Tinubu’s legal team to shut down controversies surrounding his credentials.

The former vice president expressed surprise that rather than cooperate with his lawyer, the team representing Tinubu has vehemently opposed all initiatives aimed at setting the records straight about his education claims at the Chicago State University.

He stated that Tinubu’s “adamant refusal to grant them access to his school records has only fuelled suspicions and suggested that he has something to conceal.

“In candour, the vehemence of Mr. Tinubu’s opposition to this discovery is increasing rather than mitigating our suspicions.”

Atiku further noted his disappointment about how Tinubu is frustrating and stalling the entire judicial process, adding that “Tinubu had been advised to join the case earlier since the applicant would not oppose the request.”

He said he chose to remain silent and waited until the PDP team had submitted an ‘Order Directing Discovery’ of his academic records in court before expressing an interest in joining the suit.

According to him, “Mr. Tinubu turned around a week later and headed straight to the States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to apply to join as previously advised without consulting with Mr. Abubakar, perceived as a devious delay gimmick.

“At the outset, the applicant emphasised that he does not oppose the motion, but questions why Mr. Tinubu filed it, instead of contacting and coordinating with the Applicant’s counsel to submit a joint submission.

“Thus, on July 27, 2023, almost a week prior to filing the application, counsel for the applicant advised counsel for Mr. Tinubu and CSU that the applicant intended to file the application and that he was willing to stipulate to Mr. Tinubu’s intervention in the Section 1782 federal action.”

He state that the discretion of Tinubu’s team is further fueling optimism in the Atiku’s team that the academic records would support his case against Tinubu at the presidential elections petitions tribunal to prove that President Tinubu may have falsified his credentials and should be disqualified.

End