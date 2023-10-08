CSU: Ex-APC Senators Send Strong Message To Tinubu ‘Emulate Obama, Modi’

Following the controversy surrounding the Chicago State University (CSU) academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have thrown their full support for the President.

The Ex-lawmakers led by Basheer Lador, a former senator from Kano, in an open letter to President Tinubu on Sunday, said it is usual for world leaders to deal with accusations.

It would be recalled that Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 25 election has accused Tinubu of forging certificates.

Speaking on the development in a letter dated, October 8, Lado claimed that former US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively, were the subject of a “place of birth” issue and inquiries over their educational backgrounds.

READ ALSO:

He declared that the group is strongly behind Tinubu and urged all Nigerians to follow suit “as we trust that the truth will ultimately prevail”.

“It is not unusual for world leaders or other well-known individuals to deal with difficulties and accusations throughout their careers,” he said.

“The ‘birther’ issue, which involved baseless claims that the former US President Barack Obama’s place of birth and citizenship were in dispute, erupted during his administration.

We draw important lessons from President Obama’s response to this challenge.

“Despite the baseless nature of the allegations, President Obama remained steadfast in his dedication to governing the United States.

“The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, faced allegations related to his educational qualifications during his tenure. His focus remained on governance and his commitment to India’s development.

These examples from around the world illustrate that challenges and allegations are not uncommon in the lives of leaders, particularly during moments of responsibility.

“They also demonstrate the power of truth, the strength of character, and the resilience of leadership. We believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do the same.”