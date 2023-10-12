CSU: BBC Vindication of Tinubu, A Hatchet Job –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), that there was no evidence to show that President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University was forged, as a hatchet job.

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Phrank Shaibu, said he was not surprised at the report, noting that he had earlier alerted Nigerians, that Tinubu administration would unleash media propaganda programme on the nation.

He however stated that the outrage the BBC report had generated from Nigerians was enough evidence to show that the media outfit goofed.

The former vice president stated that even though he knew that the threat of clampdown on the Arise Television last week, by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) was an indication that Tinubu administration was on the verge of launching a full blown intimidation of ‘uncooperative’ media houses which would not downplay the Chicago State University (CSU) scandal, he never imagined that it would be the BBC that would become the willing tool.