CSU: Atiku’s Aide Reacts To Tinubu Attorney’s Comment On Academic Records’ Release

The coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT), Babatunde Ogala, has been criticised regarding his role in the release of President Bola Tinubu’s academic transcripts at the Chicago State University (CSU).

The Media Advisor to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu handed down the criticism while questioning the rationale behind the closure of the CSU academic records if they are truly worthless.

It would be recalled that the US court for the Northern District of Illinois had ordered the CSU to allow Atiku to access Tinubu academic records by Monday, October 2.

In an effort to support his legal challenge to the president’s election victory, Atiku had asked the court to order the institution to divulge Tinubu’s records.

A US Magistrate Judge, Jeffrey Gilbert approved the motion on September 19 and mandated that CSU produce Tinubu’s academic records in a timely manner.

Following the order, the President attempted to stop it by appealing the ruling, but Justice Nancy Maldonado of the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Tinubu’s arguments and ordered CSU to divulge the president’s academic records.

President Tinubu’s academic credentials would not be accepted before the Supreme Court for the purpose of challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, according to Ogala’s response to the decision.

Ogala emphasised that the president attended CSU and claimed that the institution’s records were currently worthless.

Responding to Ogala’s claims, Shaibu wondered why Tinubu moved to block the release of his academic records if the release of the documents was meaningless and valueless.

He also questioned why the president appealed the release of his academic records if he did not have anything to hide.

He said: “Ogala claimed that the victory was meaningless. So, why did his principal try to block the release of his credentials if he had nothing to hide? Why did he also appeal the initial judgment?

The Bible says only the wicked run when no one chases them.

Why has Tinubu been blocking the release of his academic records for nearly 30 years?”