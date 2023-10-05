CSU: APC Replies Atiku, Says Tinubu Did ‘Nothing Questionable’

Following the World Press Conference held on Thursday by Vice President Atiku Abubakar to address President Bola Tinubu’s academic records received from the Chicago State University (CSU), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that Tinubu did not engage in any questionable activities regarding his program and records at CSU.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku initiated a legal challenge against Tinubu regarding his academic records at CSU through a US court.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, requested documents to support his allegation that Tinubu had forged a CSU certificate.

The allegation of forgery was one of the claims that was dismissed by the presidential election court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge the election of Tinubu.

However, Atiku continued with his case in a U.S. court, seeking to obtain official documents to support his claim, possibly intending to include them in his appeal at the Supreme Court.

Commenting on the release of Tinubu’s academic records from CSU, which has sparked controversy, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated that the President had done nothing wrong both as a presidential candidate and as a CSU student.

While featuring on an Arise TV programme on Thursday, Morka said it was time Atiku rested his case against Tinubu, because there is nothing suspicious.

The APC spokesman said, “The outcome of the process in the United States with regard to this matter is just exactly what we imagined and known all along, which is that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a student of the Chicago State University.

“He partook in the full course of the program and graduated from that school with honours. The depositions by the registrar in the US attest completely to this position, quite contrary to the original case that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, brought to the court in the US in search of facts and information that actually do not exist. We are very delighted at the outcome because it vindicates the person of the president and his position all along.

“Atiku Abubakar’s political career has come to a standstill. The sun has set on his career. And I think he needs to realise it. He served this country as vice president.

“He held other positions. That is enough for any individual in this country, who is politically active. I appreciate his service, but he needs to rest this matter.

“There is nothing out of CSU that even begins to suggest that this president, as a student and now as a president, did anything that is questionable or put into question his claims to having graduated from the CSU.”