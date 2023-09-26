CSU Academic Record: Another Tinubu’s Classmate Testifies In US Court

Olajide Adeniji, a self-described classmate of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU) has declared under oath that he was acquainted with the former Lagos State Governor as an undergraduate student at the University.

Adeniji who spoke at the US Court claimed to be familiar with Tinubu and to have run against him for the position of President of the Accounting Society Club in the same university’s Department of Business Administration/Accounting.

Adeniji declared under oath on September 23 at the Northern District of Illinois Court in Chicago that he knew the same Tinubu who was the President of Nigeria at the time.

His affidavit read, “I, Olajide Adeniji, after having been first duly sworn upon oath, do hereby state that I am over 21 years of age, that I have personal knowledge of the facts stated herein, and could competently testify thereto if called upon to do so.

“I attended Chicago State University, Chicago, Illinois from 1977 to 1979 when I graduated with a degree in Business Administration/Accounting in 1979.

I am familiar with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now the President of Nigeria. I was a student at Chicago State University from 1977 to 1979 and Bola Tinubu and I were in the same course of study.

“I also ran in a closely-contested race against Bola Tinubu for the Leadership of Accounting Society Club of the Department of Business Administration/Accounting.”

Adeniji’s testimony is coming barely two weeks after public affairs expert, Durojaiye Ogunsanya made a similar claim that the Nigerian president was his classmate.

Ogunsanya, a guest on TVC’s well-known morning programme “This Morning,” testified that they both earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration from the same university in 1979.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar petitioned the United States (US) Court to demand the academic records of President Tinubu following the dispute of his academic standing.