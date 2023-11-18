CSR: Rotary Club To Empower 600 Youths In Ibadan, Abuja

…seeks collaboration with Journalists

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSP), the Rotary Club International (District 9125) has disclosed its plan to empower 600 youths in Ibadan, Oyo State capital and Abuja on vocational cum socialization skills which will last a week.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the District Governor, Sagab Ahmed, during his courtesy visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Oyo State Council at Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan.

Ahmed used the occasion to solicit the cooperation of media men to propagate the program tagged the ‘Rotary Youth Leadership Academy’. It is a vocational/leadership/socialization training.

Noting that the programme aims to train about 200 selected participants who are members and non-members of the club in Ibadan, the District Governor

added that the training in Ibadan is scheduled to precede that of Abuja where about 300 or more participants are to be trained. It also aims at gearing the interests of the non-members in Rotary activities and membership.

“Very importantly, we want to develop socialization skills in them. They would be able to interact with other people in a very respectful and organized way in their processes of growth.

“It is in the process of interaction and one’s capacity of interacting with other people that actually develops one. Also, there are going to be several activities like physical training, as well as, structured classroom training where they would be trained and there would be interactions in their social activities.

“At the end of the day, we hope they would be able to develop long-lasting friendships just as that of alumni of a particular school.

“They would grow possibly being Rotarians and also being helpful to each other and at the same time being of service to their communities.

“The vocational skills to be learnt include: “tailoring, soap and cream manufacturing, shoe making and several others,” he said.