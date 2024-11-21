CSR: Quality Of Julius Berger-Abumet Services Lauded

Share

As part of its 2024 end of year strategic plan, the Lagos Sales Office of Abumet, the fullservice Aluminium and Glass Solutions subsidiary of engineering construction conglomerate, Julius Berger, recently organised its annual Architects Parley, an Open Day and CSR activities to an Old Peoples Home and an Orphanage Home, all in Lagos.

Though the engagement was basically structured and held behind closed doors, it, however, featured a display of some of the latest products of Abumet, which have been manufactured and designed to the taste of clients and customers.

Giving an insight into the event, Abumet’s Area Sales Manager, Lagos, Peter Obisesan, described the Open Day as an event where free consultations for clients and design reviews would be done.

At the event, a new product, EvoPRO, will be launched. It is a new Abumet system which is cost effective than our usual “SCHUCO” system and it is going to be fully launched into the market by the first quarter of 2025.

He said as a subsidiary of Julius Berger, Abumet offered innovative high-quality aluminium and glass product and services made available for delivery and installation all over Nigeria.

“For over 30 years, our major scope of services are design and planning, structural analysis, product development, expert assessment on product and site, prototyping consulting, manufacturing, site installation and after sales maintenance,” Obisesan added.

