CSR: Paint Firm Takes Inspiring Step Renovating Schools Nationwide

In line with its purpose of creating a new Africa inspired by colours, Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc has launched the Colours of Hope programme a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that brings the power of colour to classrooms, inspiring creativity, confidence, and pride among learners across Nigeria.

Through the initiative, CAP Plc has transformed four educational institutions across key states including, Clegg Senior Girls High School, Surulere (Lagos); Army Day Secondary School, Port Harcourt (Rivers); Government College, Ibadan (Oyo); and Kano State Polytechnic, Kano.

Each project involved the repainting and refurbishing of classrooms, ICT facilities, as well as the beautification of school entrances and administrative spaces, turning previously dull environments into vibrant, functional, and uplifting spaces for students and teachers alike.

Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director, CAP PLC, Bolarin Okunowo, said: “For us at CAP Plc, paint is more than a product, it’s a medium of transformation and we recognise that the learning environment plays a powerful role in how students absorb knowledge.

“Through this initiative, we are using the power of colour to renew spaces where dreams are formed and futures take shape. When students walk into bright, well-kept classrooms, it changes how they see themselves and what they believe is possible.”

Chief Operating Officer of CAP Plc, Jethro Iruobe, added: “Colours of Hope is a reflection of who we are and what we stand for as a company.

For us, this is what it means to create a new Africa inspired by colours, using our products and our people to bring hope and inspiration for the next generation to learn, grow and thrive.” The project was warmly re- ceived by school administrators, community leaders, and students, who described the transformations as inspiring.