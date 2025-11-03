CSR: Opay Marks First Year Of N1.2bn Scholarship Empowerment Scheme

Digital financial solution provider, OPay Digital Services Limited has promised to fully implement its 10-year scholarship plan for Nigerian students across some higher institutions in the country. The firm disclosed this while marking the first year of the scheme at an event that witnessed a gathering of students and top officials of the various schools.

The initiative, which has benefited 420 Nigerian students in 20 tertiary institutions since 2024, spans a period of 10 years with a total budget of N1.2 billion.

Speaking at the ceremony at the weekend, the Executive Director and Chief Commercial Officer of OPay Nigeria, Elizabeth Wang, said: “In the past one year, we’ve disbursed N126 million, supported 420 students, and worked together with 20 universities.

We’re proud to announce today, we’ve already delivered our first year commitment, and we’ll continue to deliver in the next nine years together as well, and even beyond. “We belive in the future we. Who is the future? The students are the future, education is the future.

That’s why OPay will like to make contribution to the future of Nigeria. We want to do more for the students, and to education.” The event was with the theme, “OPay Corporate Social Responsibility Empowering Futures 2025.”

Within the period of one year, the financial company has also made available to the students N300,000 as education support, after signing memorandums of understanding with the institutions. She said the initiative was aimed at investing at least N120 million yearly on at least 400 students from the institutions in10 years. Speaking further she said: “Beyond scholarships, we are expanding our impact.

For instance, we plan to support a cyber lab project at the University of Calabar, aligning with our mission to leverage technology for inclusion.”

Institutions that were recipients of the grants included the Ahmadu Bello University; University of Ibadan; Obafemi Awolowo University; University of Ilorin; Federal University of Technology, Minna; Benue State University; University of Calabar; Olabisi Onabanjo University; and Bayero University.

Others were the Kwara State Polytechnic; University of Abuja; University of Uyo; Ambrose Alli University; Nasarawa State University; University of Maiduguri; Federal University of Health Sciences, Bauchi; University of Jos; University of Nigeria; Lagos State University; and the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.