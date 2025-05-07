CSR: LASAA Extends Educational Support To Ikorodu Public Schools

Share

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has broadened its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts with the second phase of its “Back to School Storm” initiative, reaching four public primary schools in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Agency visited Methodist Primary School, Igbogbo; Anglican Primary School, Igbogbo; Etunrenren Primary School; and Muslim Primary School, Ikorodu distributing essential school supplies to pupils.

The donated items included environmentally conscious school bags crafted from repurposed advertising banners, alongside exercise books and writing materials. The initiative under scores LASAA’s commitment to both educational advancement and environmental sustainability, a vision championed by its Managing Director, Prince Fatiu Akiolu.

The programme aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda, which prioritises education and social development across the State.

Key LASAA management figures, including the Director of Administration and Human Resource, Mr Gbolahan Oloko; Head of Operations and Innovation, Mr Adegbolahan Dixon; Head of Corporate Communications and Strategy, Mrs. Atinuke da-Silva-Osadjere; and the Head of Legal Department, Mrs. Titilope Raheem were present at the outreach.

