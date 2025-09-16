CSR: Kerojet Commissions ICT Centre In Lagos

Kerojet Services Limited has commissioned a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre for the Ipaja community, in Lagos, according to a statement.

The statement described the commissioning of the facility named the NASFAT Youth Information Tech Center (NASYITEC) as a landmark event underscoring the company’s commitment to national development and grassroots empowerment. It added that it is inline with the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility or investment.

It clarified that it was executed through the company’s philanthropic arm, The Pillar’s Dream Living Foundation, and added that the project marked a significant step toward bridging the digital divide for local youth and strengthening Nigeria’s knowledge economy.

The statement said that Kerojet Services Limited, a Nigeria’s leading indigenous supplier of Jet A1 aviation fuel, which was founded in 2016, had rapidly expanded its operations across the country, with aviation fueling stations now active in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Jos, Port Harcourt, Kebbi, Kaduna, Yola, Sokoto, and Maiduguri.

It added that the company’s reach extended beyond national borders, fueling both domestic and international airlines and reinforcing Nigeria’s aviation sector as a competitive player on the global stage. Managing Director of Kerojet Services Limited, Mr. Femi Balogun, said: “We believe true progress is measured not just by business growth, but by the impact we make in people’s lives.

Commissioning this ICT Center is about unlocking possibilities for the youth of Ipaja, helping them gain skills, access opportunities, and dream bigger. Our expansion across Nigeria and into the international aviation market has given us a platform, and we’re determined to use it to empower communities wherever we operate.

“At Kerojet, our business philosophy is grounded in both innovation and integrity. Our fueling stations in ten strategic Nigerian cities are more than just assets; they’re touchpoints for creating value, jobs, and technical excellence across the country.

As we extend our services to the international aviation industry, we’re focused on setting industry benchmarks for safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.