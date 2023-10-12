CSR: Julius Berger Renovates Classroom Blocks In Kano, Niger

Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has donated a block of classrooms and principal’s office to Government Day Junior Secondary School, Boyi, Gurara L.G.A, in Niger State.

At the event, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the principal of the school, Mr Bala Ishaku Dodo, said: “The importance of education and a conducive learning environment cannot be overemphasized.

“Before now, this building was an incomplete one, and there was not a roof and chairs for our classrooms,” adding that, “initially, we had to wait for the primary school students to finish their classes to enable the junior secondary students go in for their classes in the afternoon.”

Bala Ishaku Dodo further stated: “Julius Berger Nigeria Plc came to our school’s rescue and not only gave us this beautiful structure, but also provided us with students’ and teachers’ chairs, a principal’s office, and a toilet.