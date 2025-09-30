CSR: JMG Canvasses Action For Greener Future

JMG Limited has canvassed action for a cleaner, greener future. Group General Manager, JMG Limited, Rabi Jammal, reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability and expressed his delight in actively participating in the clean-up exercise to raise awareness about the importance of a cleaner environment.

He stated that JMG champions environmental preservation and has taken the responsibility of clearing waste in its community as one of its core values built around safeguarding the environment, as enshrined in the ethics of World Clean-up Day.

The JMG boss affirmed that sustainability is incorporated into the company’s ISO certification, as well as in the adoption of its clean energy solutions, which resulted in the installation of solar power at its headquarters to reduce carbon emissions, which are hazardous to humans and the environment.

According to a statement, he spoke as JMG Limited, a leading provider of integrated electromechanical solutions in Nigeria, took its sustainability message to the streets of Gbagada, Lagos during World Clean-Up Day. It added that top executives and staff swapped their suits for gloves and waste bags, clearing plastics and solid waste from the community where the company’s largest workforce operates.