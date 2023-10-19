CSR: InterswitchSPAK 5.0 to Premiere in Nigeria, Kenya

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, is set to commence airing of the fifth edition of the National Science Competition, InterswitchSPAK, its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

According to press release, the competition will premiere in Nigeria and Kenya on October 29, 2023, “signifying Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to fostering educational excellence and empowering Africa’s youth by rewarding their passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).”

The statement said: “Each thrilling and suspense-filled episode will feature a set of contestants slugging it out for the grand prize. Viewers can catch the twists and turns of the show as it unravels on their TV screens every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel 154, and on the AIT network at 7.30pm with a repeat broadcast every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel.”

It further said that at the end of the competition, the top 3 contestants will be rewarded with the sum of N12.5 million. Specifically, the winner will receive N7.5 million, spread across a period of five years, a laptop, and monthly stipends; the second-place winner will cart away N4 million worth of scholarships, spread over three years, a laptop, and monthly stipends, while the third-place winner will be rewarded with a N1 million scholarship for one- year, monthly stipends, and a laptop.

Furthermore, the statement said that in order to reward more participants in this year’s commemorative edition, the 4th to 24th top candidates will also receive varying cash rewards up to the tune of N250,000, “for their grit, passion and outstanding participation during the finals and semi-finals, premised on the principle that every SPAKster, as they are fondly called, is a winner.”

It added that this year’s competition would recognise and reward exceptional teachers with the top 27 teachers in Nigeria and the top 6 teachers in Kenya receiving cash prizes in recognition of their efforts in preparing their students and laying the foundational bricks for a bright future ahead.

According to the statement, InterswitchSPAK has also awarded 54 of the top-scoring students from across the country with free JAMB e-pins, during the pre-qualifying stages of the competition (the national qualifying examinations) held earlier this year, further enabling their pursuit of higher education.