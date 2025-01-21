CSR: Interswitch Announces Winners Of National Science Competition

Share

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has announced the winners of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition, its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Now in its 6th year, InterswitchSPAK was introduced to celebrate exceptional young talent as part of Interswitch’s commitment to promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in Africa.

Drawing participation from over 16,000 students across Nigeria, the competition set the stage to recognize and celebrate the country’s brightest young minds and their depth of knowledge in STEM subjects.

The winners emerged through their exceptional display of knowledge and understanding in STEM subjects, highlighting Interswitch’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s future leaders and innovators.

Following an initial National Qualifying Examination and a 13-week televised competition, three outstanding students emerged as this year’s top winners, each demonstrating remarkable scientific proficiency and critical thinking.

The winner, Henry Ndudu Ekong from Pegasus School, Akwa Ibom state, received a N15 million tertiary scholarship spread over five years, a laptop, and monthly stipends; the first runner-up, Eric Denyefa Omare from St. Gregory’s College in Lagos was awarded a N10 million scholarship spread over three years and a laptop, while David Umeojiaka from Graceland International School, Rivers emerged as the second runnerup securing a N5 million scholarship for one year and a laptop.

