‘CSR, Human Capital Development Pivotal For Nigeria’s Development’ – Adebola

Share

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited has said that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is one of the enablers of organizational growth which will enhance national growth.

It also identified human capital development as a veritable strategy to advance national development

It reaffirmed its commitment to CRS so as to assist its host communities enjoy human capital development and infrastructural growth.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, Olugbenga Adebola, on Sunday, it also identified quality and accessible education as the bedrock of societal development and that it provides a platform for human capital development.

It explained that being alive to its CRS, and recognizing the pivotal role of education in national growth as well as the importance of human capital development, its philanthropic arm, Mainstream Foundation, commissioned the newly renovated and equipped Madaki Primary School in Zungeru, Niger State.

Adebola said the gesture is a remarkable display of the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

He stated that this maiden intervention project showcased the foundation’s determination to revolutionize the socio-economic landscape of the community after the takeover of operations at the hydropower plant.

He explained that the Madaki primary school was built in 1990 and like many public primary schools had been plagued by infrastructural decay.

He, however, said Mainstream Foundation’s intervention has breathed new life into it.

According to him, at the commissioning ceremony, dignitaries such as the representatives of the emir of Kagara, the Emir of Minna and the Local government Chairman of Wushishi were all present to witness the transformative work carried out on the school.

The Chairman, Board of Directors for Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, Col Sani Bello (Rtd) at the occasion emphasized the importance of education in shaping the future. He stated that “times are changing, and only the educated can take part in changing the future.”

He urged the stakeholders to ensure children remain in school.

The Executive Secretary of Mainstream Foundation, Mr. Siraj Abdullah, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to community development.

He said: “We assure the Chairman and the people of the community that this work given to us will not stop until it is achieved.”

He thanked the civil project team of the Foundation and acknowledged the hard work put into making the inauguration a reality.

Adebola said: “Mainstream Foundation’s intervention in the school extends beyond improving the infrastructure and providing furniture as the teachers have also been earmarked for training to provide holistic teaching and learning improvement. This approach underscores the foundation’s dedication to creating a lasting impact.

“As Mainstream Foundation continues to transform the landscape of Zungeru, its focus on education, environment, health, and community empowerment serves as a shining example of responsible corporate citizenship.

“With projects like Madaki Primary School, the foundation is rewriting the narrative of community development in that geographic corridor.”

Share

Please follow and like us: