CSR: Firm, Others to Train SMEs, Youths on Digital Skills

Rack Centre, West Africa’s Best-connected carrier and cloud neutral data centre, has disclosed that it is launching a CSR initiative in partnership with The Workplace Centre (TWPC) and United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN) – The S.T.E.P. (Skills to Employment Program) and Digital Enablement Workshop, that will empower 150 youths with essential digital skills and equipping 50 local SMEs around select areas in Lagos State.

Speaking on the CSR partnership, Chief Operating Officer, Rack Centre, Ezekiel Egboye, stated that the collaboration would empower the youths to become the next generation of tech-savvy professionals to compete favourably in the burgeoning digital economy.

He noted that the strategy was to ensure that beneficiaries of the training get the opportunity to deploy the skills acquired in a competitive work environment. According to him, the focus areas available during the training include Graphic design, Digital Marketing, Front-end Web Development, Networking and Security and Soft skills.

The firm’s chief operating officer added these trainings, which are in tandem with the sustainability programme of Rack Centre, are designed not only to bolster the capabilities of these individuals but also to create a ripple effect of positive change in society.

Egboye explained that the 150 youths that will participate in S.T.E.P (Skills to Employment Program) would be equipped with essential digital skills that are pivotal in today’s fast-paced world.

He stressed that the training was dedicated to nurturing the next generation of tech-savvy professionals and will begin on the 9th October, 2023 and run for eight weeks. Egboye said: “The beneficiaries of the digital enablement workshop for SMEs will be upskilled with vital digital tools and practices that will enhance their operational efficiency, widen their market reach, and contribute to the sustainable growth of their businesses.