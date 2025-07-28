CSR: EATECH Donates State-Of-The-Art Laboratories To Esteem Schools Abak

Engineering Automation Technology Limited (EATECH), an indigenous oil and gas firm, has donated cutting-edge, built, and furnished chemistry, physics, and biology laboratories to Esteem Schools, Abak in Akwa Ibom as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to its host Akwa Ibom State.

The facilities marks a significant boost to the school’s academic infrastructure, according to a statement on Monday.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EATECH, Dr. Emmanuel Okon, during the inauguration, emphasized the importance of knowledge in addressing societal challenges, particularly in science and technology fields.

“The challenge to society is ignorance, and the solution to this is knowledge,” he said, urging students to utilize the facilities and maintain them for future generations.

Okon made a further commitment to set up a fully equipped Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre to enable the School to host related Computer Based Tests (CBT) as well as enhance Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills, including coding, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, programming, among others. He said the company would also train staff and students on basic applications of ICT tools.

Responding on behalf of the school, Director of Schools, Mrs. Esitmbom Ekpo, expressed gratitude to EATECH for fulfilling its promise to transform the laboratories to international standards.

She recalled that EATECH made the pledge to build and furnish global standard laboratories for the school during the 2024 graduation ceremony and expressed gladness at its fulfilment during the 2025 graduation ceremony.

“This is a promise made and fulfilled, and we are confident that this infrastructure will significantly enhance the learning experience of the students,” she said.