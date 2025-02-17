CSR: Cornerstone Insurance Partners LFB To Feed Lagos Pupils

Share

Pupils of three primary schools, Divine Wisdom, Idera Oluwa, and Debby and Frank, all located in Agege, Lagos State, were given a treat last week as Cornerstone Insurance Group through its foundation sponsored a feeding programme for them.

The programme was sponsored in partnership with Lagos Food Bank, a Lagos-based organisation that is committed to feeding schooling children as well as providing other form of assistance for the elderly.

It was put together to mark the 9th anniversary of the LFB, which, through the years, has identified with and encouraged children of parents with extremely low income.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Business Development at Cornerstone Insurance, Mr Charles Nwachukwu, said: “As global citizens continue to prioritise capacitating communities to meet their needs, Cornerstone Insurance is committed to working alongside Lagos Food Bank and local partners to ensure seamless integration to strengthen its impact around the communities.”

He asserted that the company chose to take up the sponsorship in this season to show love to the down-trodden noting: “we are happy to be part of the gesture at this season of love which we think the best way to celebrate the season is to celebrate with the needy.”

Speaking briefly on the company, he reaffirmed Cornerstone’s solid presence in the industry, saying: “Cornerstone Insurance is a very solid composite insurance underwriter with Fin Insurance as its subsidiary majorly in general business portfolio.

“We pay claims promptly which is the very reason we are in business as we want to remain a reliable partners to both our existing customers and the prospective ones.”

On her part, the Head, Corporate Communications at Cornerstone Insurance, Ms Cordelia Ekeocha, said the company, in the past two years, had been embarking on the CSR projects initiatives.

She applauded the Lagos Food Bank for giving the insurer the opportunity to be part of the success story of supporting the needy.

Reaponding, the Executive Director, LFB, Dr Michael Sumbola, commended Cornerstone for the partnership and also called on other organisation to take similar step to lift humanity.

