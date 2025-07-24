CSR: Company Empowers 50 Women In Ondo

An indigenous company, Noble-Eagle Industries, has empowered 50 women in Owo, Ondo State, through a skills acquisition initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The initiative, tagged Project Nourish Africa, is a women-focused entrepreneurship scheme implemented by Noble-Eagle, a subsidiary of Johnvents Group. The beneficiaries were trained in various aspects of soap-making, including bath, laundry, and liquid soap production as well as in understanding chemical components and safety protocols.

In addition to the technical training, participants received business development education in areas such as small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) management, packaging, branding, and market-readiness.

Managing Director of Noble-Eagle Industries, Ademola Atolagbe, said the initiative was designed to promote entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance among women in underserved communities.

He explained that the programme provides hands-on training, business knowledge, and market integration strategies aimed at building a new generation of women entrepreneurs.

According to him, since the launch of Project Nourish Africa in 2023, the company has focused on investing in communities and creating sustainable economic opportunities. He added that the current phase is just the beginning, with plans underway to expand the initiative across the country.

Atolagbe noted that all participants were provided with start-up kits at the end of the training to help launch their businesses.

“Our goal is to empower women in remote areas to become entrepreneurs,” he said. “By doing so, they can drive growth in Nigeria’s MSME sector, create jobs, support their families, and contribute meaningfully to the broader economy.”