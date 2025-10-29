CSR: Changing The Narrative The Onibode Hospital Way

In a society where faith based institutions charge students exorbitant fees, preventing church members from attending such schools and where health services are unavailable to members in church-owned hospitals, Onibode Hospital owned by Success Gate Cherubim and Seraphim Christ Church International has chosen to be different, BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the free medical outreach embarked upon by the church

For five days, Onibode Hospital, owned by Success Gate Cherubim and Seraphim Christ Church International, undertook a free medical outreach to provide healthcare services to the Akure community.

The outreach which was not limited to church members included general consultations, health screenings like blood pressure and blood sugar tests, free medication, and sometimes more complex services like surgeries or eye treatments.

The beneficiaries were also treated for malaria and typhoid, while the medical team conducted free health check-ups on several patients. Unlike many churchowned hospitals, Onibode Hospital was not established to make profit but to cater for members and others at highly subsidised rates.

Proprietor explains free medical outreach

The proprietor and founder of Success Gate Cherubim and Seraphim Christ Church International, Primate Ade Ademisokun-Turton, explained that the outreach primarily targeted Akure residents as part of the hospital’s commitment to giving back to society. According to him: “We intend to serve humanity and assist the government in reducing medical tourism.

About $10 million were spent by Nigeria on medical tourism by government officials alone in 2022. Medical tourism has continued to drain the country’s resources and cannot continue like this. It truly shows that the Federal Government is overwhelmed.”

The clergy stated that the project required a significant financial investment, and the hospital has been providing free medical services annually for over a dozen years. He emphasised that many sudden deaths occur because people are unaware of their health status, underscoring the importance of such outreach programs.

His words “Health is wealth. No matter how wealthy you are, if you are not healthy, it is not good. Many people don’t know what is happening inside their bodies. Some may be living with diabetes, high blood pressure, or other illnesses without knowing it, and then suddenly pass away. I don’t want that to happen; that’s why we organise this outreach.”

Medical tourism

He said: “Medical tourism has continued to drain the country’s resources, and it should be stopped. This situation is not good for our economy. “For example, India once sought ways to treat its populace. But when they realized the impact on their economy, they understood that medical tourism—like other types of tourism—is more reasonable than luxury tourism.

“You know, the greatest devourer of wealth is sickness. Even court cases, which can be financially draining, cannot compare to the cost of illness and health-seeking. In medical tourism, people are still getting sick, and as poverty increases, sickness does too. People cannot feed well, so the number of those who fall seriously ill is rising. Therefore, people should support the government.”

Need for more hospitals

The clergyman advocated for more hospitals to take care of the needs of a growing population. Instead of investing more on the hospitality business, he advised wealthy individuals to invest in hospitals. He said: “It is not just about criticizing the government, saying they didn’t do this or that. Wealthy individuals should assist in these areas. Not everything is about luxury.

Many people own expensive hotels that are always fully booked, yet there are insufficient hospitals to cater to people’s health after luxury. “Because they don’t engage in unhealthy habits like junk food, excessive drinking, or debauchery, how do we help frustrated youths who are drinking sachet alcohol and engaging in other risky behaviours?

The government can support many people. “A public-private partnership would satisfy the government, citizens, and especially the sick population, making the nation healthier. A healthy nation is very important. The majority of Nigeria’s population is youth, but many are malnourished and consume excessive alcohol. We need hospitals everywhere to cater to their needs.

“Early detection allows for timely treatment, rather than waiting until conditions become severe, like cancer, for which we don’t yet have a definitive cure. “Not even hypertension has a cure, only management. But early detection can save lives. Besides helping the economy, resources will be better utilised. “If the government only approves foreign treatment codes for the elite, what about the poor? They die cheaply, yet they can live, work, pay taxes, and help build the nation if given care.

When workers are unhealthy, productivity drops. Productivity can only be maintained with good health. Healthy people increase productivity significantly. This is why initiatives like these deserve everyone’s support.” Ademisokun-Turton emphasised that the project’s significant financial cost has not deterred the hospital from its annual free medical services over the years.

According to him: “The project is very expensive. Even in countries I have mentioned like Britain, America, or Canada, medical treatment is very costly. The equipment is expensive, and while we have very modern equipment because we aim to be modern, our target is accuracy. “When we say this is your blood pressure reading, we want people to be confident it is accurate. In emergencies, we have resuscitation equipment.

These essentials are what first aid facilities like ours need. We still refer patients to referral hospitals as a rule. But for first aid and stabilising patients, we have what is necessary. “So, we appeal to the public, those who value health and humanity, and those wishing to assist the poor. These are areas where they can genuinely help.

Giving small amounts of money is often not enough, but equipping the hospital allows us to provide free services, reducing patient charges significantly when they do apply. “Having received donated equipment, we complement it with our own resources. When our efforts are supported, we can give back to society.”

Causative factors of sickness

The clergyman urged people to understand causes of sickness; he noted that sometimes parents contribute to their children’s health issues through hereditary blood factors. “Science has established that some people should not marry due to incompatible blood types.

Those who have seen the severely ill understand that no amount of money can cover the cost. Among all causes of financial problems sickness is the most powerful. Weather also causes illness, and we must adapt. Caring for yourself is not a sin. Your health is crucial.

“We must be vigilant against fungi, bacteria, and parasites. Cleanliness is essential. We must care for our hair, eyes, and body generally. We must stay neat and undergo regular check-ups. Our work sometimes exposes us to dangers, so we must sleep and eat when necessary.

“We should not avoid hospitals, so if health issues arise, they can be prevented or treated early. Lifestyle matters. Beware of what you eat. It’s better to eat vegetables and fruits than processed foods. Some people eat too little, some eat too much. Even the Bible advises eating fruit in its season, meaning God designed it for us at appropriate times,” he said.

Head of medical team speaks

The head of the medical outreach, Dr Ogundeji Festus Olusoji encouraged the public to take full advantage of the annual free medical outreach. According to him: “We check people’s temperature, blood pressure, pulse, blood sugar and perform malaria tests. Afterwards, patients share their complaints, and we provide treatment.

“Although this exercise costs the hospital a considerable amount, we treat everyone free of charge, except when patients need to purchase medications we don’t have in stock. People should always come out to benefit from this outreach.

Many discover conditions like diabetes only during these check-ups. “Early detection is vital because untreated illnesses can lead to sudden collapse or death, which deeply affects families. “Not knowing they are hypertensive is like carrying a ticking time bomb. Anything can happen at any time. We have identified such cases and referred some patients to cardiologists at the State Specialist Hospital or other facilities for further treatment.

“In this part of the world, many chase wealth but forget their health. Even when money comes, it should be used to care for your health. Otherwise, what’s the benefit? My best advice is for people to visit the nearest hospital regularly to check their blood pressure and blood sugar, especially given the kinds of food commonly consumed in Nigeria.”

Dr. Ogundeji, who has known the proprietor as a caring man of God, said the owner told him he wanted to impact people’s lives through health. He said: “After building this structure, we obtained a license from the Ministry of Health and opened the hospital for Akure and surrounding communities to benefit from our services. This programme has been running for a long time, annually. People come from far and near to benefit.

“Patients share their complaints, and we provide treatment. Although this exercise costs the hospital significantly, we treat everyone for free unless patients need medications we don’t have in stock. Not knowing you are hypertensive is like carrying a ticking time bomb. We have identified such cases and referred some patients to cardiologists at the State Specialist Hospital or other facilities for further treatment.

Many here chase wealth but forget health. Even when money comes, it should be used to care for health. Otherwise, what is the benefit? My best advice is for people to visit nearby hospitals regularly to check their blood pressure and blood sugar, especially given common dietary habits in Nigeria.”

Appreciation

Participants who enjoyed the free services expressed appreciation for the initiative, highlighting its importance in addressing health issues often neglected due to financial constraints.

One of the beneficiaries, Madam Juliana Omojowo, said: “When I heard of this programme, I rushed to participate because I didn’t know what was wrong with me. “After my check-up, they informed me about my high blood pressure and provided care. I pray God will continue to bless the organiser of this programme. I am very happy. Many people have died because of this.

Some claim witchcraft caused the problem, not realising it was medical.” Another beneficiary, Mr. Ogundele Sunday, praised the medical team and the care he received. He said “I thank the organisers for this initiative.

I came for a check-up, and everything went smoothly and orderly. I pray God continues to bless the organisers so they can keep providing these humanitarian services.”

Other beneficiaries expressed their excitement and joy, noting that the rising cost of medical treatment has caused many to surrender to fate. With malaria treatment now very expensive and major surgeries running into millions of naira, many people are heading to their early graves due to their inability meet the financial burden of receiving proper treatment.