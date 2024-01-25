CSR: Airtel Provides Potable Water for Rural Community

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Airtel Nigeria said it has completed the water borehole facility it has been building for Ikot Essien community in Akwa Ibom, South-South Nigeria. According to the company, the intervention is done as part of the 7th season of Airtel Touching Lives, the telco’s flagship corporate philanthropy initiative, which it stated had addressed the critical challenge of limited access to potable water in the Ikot Essien community.

Speaking on the project’s inauguration, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, emphasised Airtel’s commitment to addressing fundamental challenges faced by local communities. “We are aware of the struggles associated with the lack of potable water, and Airtel continues to undertake interventions such as this one in various communities around Nigeria through our Airtel Touching Lives initiative.

We could relate to the challenges faced by the Ikot Essien community, prompting our decision to provide support. “The borehole facility donation also aligns with Airtel’s dedication to the achievement of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 6, which focuses on ensuring clean water and sanitation for all,” he said. The community head, Chief Effiong Ekefre, expressed gratitude to Airtel for the intervention.

He said: “We are immensely grateful to Airtel Nigeria for this life-changing gesture. Access to clean water is a fundamental need, and this borehole facility will make a lasting impact on the well-being of our community members. Airtel has indeed touched our community, and we are thankful for their generosity.”