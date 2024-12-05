CSR: 9PSB Donates 10,000 Books To Schools To Mark 4th Anniversary

Share

To commemorate its 4th anniversary, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service provider, has donated 10,000 branded exercise books to various schools across several regions of Nigeria.

The schools include Crown Jewel College in Lagos, LEA Primary School in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Kano Capital School Kano and Shokwari Junior Secondary School, Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to the company, the financial literacy session and donation of books are geared towards empowering students and their parents by ensuring that they are well equipped with the necessary materials required to succeed in their educational pursuit.

“It further reflects the commitment of the bank to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria via promoting financial literacy and social development.

“This significant donation is part of 9PSB’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, aimed at bridging the financial inclusion gap in underprivileged areas by providing financial literacy masterclasses to students as well as essential resources to aid their studies.

“The 10,000 books were donated to motivate and support both students and parents of the selected schools,” MD/CEO of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, stated.

Speaking at the donation ceremony at Crown Jewel College in Lagos, Mracajac, who expressed her pride in the initiative, added: “This is our way of adding value to the society.

We are confident that this educative session with the students, as well as the books donated to them, will immensely improve their knowledge of finance, their money management skills and their overall ability to prepare for their future at an early age.

As we mark our 4th year anniversary, we are committed to playing a role in the CBN’s mission to promote financial literacy and education in schools across the country.

She further emphasised that financial literacy is a cornerstone of the bank’s commitment to driving financial inclusion in Nigeria. “At 9PSB, we understand that financial literacy begins with education.

We believe the books donated, and the sessions held, will play a pivotal role in the academic growth of the students and help pave the way for their future success.

Our mission is not just to provide banking services but to empower Nigerians, especially youths with the tools and information they need to make informed financial decisions in today’s increasingly digital world.

“This donation is part of 9PSB’s ongoing commitment to drive financial inclusion and education in Nigeria. “The bank continues to promote a variety of community engagement programs designed to support education, social welfare and financial literacy in Nigeria,” she said.

Appreciating the gesture, the Principal of Crown Jewel College, Mrs. Remilekun Segun Fadeyi, said: “On behalf of the school management and students, we are sincerely grateful for this generous contribution.

These books will be invaluable in enhancing the learning experience of our students, and we are committed to ensuring they are put to good use.

The literacy session held has also broadened their financial management skills and deepened their knowledge of money management.”

