CSP Oyewale: In The Face Of Falsehood, You Have Remained Firm

Campaign against consternation is what every well-meaning Nigerian citizen should rise against, as it doesn’t only destroy the country’s image but has negative economic effects, especially for foreign investors.

This aphorism is essential because it is now clear that some elements, running out of options, are now grasping at straws in their bid to remove CSP Taiwo Oyewale—Commander of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), having seen her patriotism and commitment to nationhood-The love of a country.

If these faceless bodies had any real conviction in their propaganda, they would have had the nerve to show their faces instead of hiding behind a keyboard to throw around baseless, laughable, and unfounded accusations.

However, it is important to state here, that CSP Taiwo Oyewale, LLB, BL, LLM (in view), is not just another officer in the Nigeria Police Force—she is an intellectual and professional powerhouse whose qualifications track records speak for itself. It is in record that she graduated with a Diploma in Law and was the Best Graduating Student in her class at the Baze University, Abuja.

Beyond that, she holds two advanced diplomas—one in Security Operations and Management and another in Law Enforcement Administration. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Language Arts.

In terms of practical experience, she has served in some of the most critical and intelligence-driven units of the Nigeria Police Force, including the Special Fraud Unit, Special Criminal Investigation Department, Lagos, Force Intelligence, Abuja, FCID, Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

By every stretch of the imagination, CSP Taiwo Oyewale is far beyond the league of going to trade accusations with distractors. No one can rubbish her sharp intellect, and unshakable integrity built for years.

Yes, they have thrown everything at her—lies, smear campaigns, and media manipulation—yet she remains unshaken and resolute to national assignment.

At this point, it is crucial for the public to understand that the plot to remove the Commander from SIU began the very first week she assumed office. Their initial desperate attempt was to accuse her of writing, editing, and printing the CV of her boss—a laughable claim that fell flat on its face. When that failed spectacularly, they shifted gears, fabricating baseless lies and pushing them into the media, hoping something would stick.

The claim that the SIU Commander and Jesam Michael are lovers is both cheap and tasteless. Till this moment, no evidence to back up claims- a claim in futility. The most laughable part is the manipulated audio recording being circulated alongside other baseless claims.

If there was even a shred of truth to this mere allegation, these busybodies would be throwing a victory parade by now. But none, all they have is a weak and desperate attempt at blackmailing her reputation and integrity established as her personal code of professionalism.

This pathetic and recycled lie about the Commander demanding lands, properties, and dollars has been debunked so many times without numbers, yet, the motor park propagandists keep regurgitating it, hoping that if they repeat it consistently, it will magically become true.

The real sting in their pain is the fact that, despite all their scheming, despite all their conspiracies, they have failed—miserably—to frame the Commander. That’s what’s eating them up. That’s why they are running around in circles, throwing baseless accusations like confetti at a cheap carnival.

But here’s the bitter truth for them: no matter how hard they try, no matter how desperately they fabricate stories, they will never be able to rewrite reality. Facts don’t bow to fiction.

Another ridiculous lie being peddled is that the Commander “boasts of being untouchable.” Just pause for a second and let that sink in. Is this really the best they could come up with? It sounds like something out of a badly written soap opera. It is very unfortunate.

It is a known fact that before CSP Taiwo Oyewale took over, the SIU was a unit marred by corruption and negative press. There are multiple news reports, articles, and TV interviews where its immediate past leadership was accused of using the SIU as a safe haven for criminals.

These reports are all available for those who care to do a simple Google search. What we are seeing now is nothing more than an attempt to bury the past and silence a commander who refuses to play along with the rots in the system.

And if these sophists thought that leaking a weak, chopped-up voice recording would stop the Commander from going after Jesam Michael, they have another thing coming.

Despite the desperate claims that she was living in Jesam Michael’s house, CSP Taiwo Oyewale has continued to discharge her duties with professionalism and integrity.

Here’s a fact for those struggling with basic comprehension: she was a tenant in one of his properties—paying rent like any other law-abiding citizen. The moment she realized the kind of character she was dealing with, she took the necessary steps and moved out.

Even after all these failed stunts, they seized upon the operation conducted at Jesam Michael’s house—an operation that only happened after he repeatedly ignored invitations to respond to damning allegations against him from the public. They saw this as their golden opportunity to twist the narrative, but once again, they underestimated the resilience of both the truth and the Commander.

It is beyond laughable that these elements think they can use this poorly executed blackmail attempt to stall or derail the SIU’s investigation into Jesam Michael. Their desperation is now on full display. At this rate, why aren’t they out on the streets carrying placards in support of their “Lion’s Tiger” whatever that means? If Jesam Michael is innocent, let him prove it.

Why was he trying to flee the country before he was caught at the airport? He has been dared multiple times to bring out his evidence. And what has he done?

He has produced manipulated chat messages, which can be forged by anyone with basic tech skills, and an edited voice recording that conveniently leaves out key parts of the conversation. Pathetic. This isn’t even a sophisticated attempt at deception; it’s just sloppy and embarrassing.

These elements claim that under ACP Asuquo, there was “no single case of corruption.” Really? The same Jesam Michael who has been accused of using the SIU to suppress victims was operating under that administration.

These allegations are public knowledge, documented in multiple reports. But here we are, watching a desperate PR campaign try to rewrite history with cheap lies. It won’t work.

The funny part of these guys’ mere claims against CSP Taiwo Oyewale is that she is having an affair with the Inspector General of Police. This is the best they could come up with again? They’re not only bad at executing smear campaigns, but they’re also terrible at gossip. What exactly are they good at? Spreading falsehoods like third-rate propagandists?

Then there’s the shameless and baseless claim that she is the one “writing for the IGP.” Do these people even hear themselves? It is a well-known fact in professional and academic circles that subordinates are often tasked with research duties by their superiors. This is a normal practice in any structured organization.

If the SIU Commander was entrusted with research assignments, it is a testament to her competence and professionalism. The real question is, who among these ‘unguided’ has ever been given a research assignment by anyone in authority? Competence cannot be compared to mediocrity and fakeness. Let them provide evidence rather than paddle baseless allegations.

These disparate elements have repeatedly encouraged complainants to take to social media to peddle falsehoods, all in a calculated effort to bully and embarrass the Commander into submission.

Their goal? To manipulate ongoing investigations by creating a media circus around cases she was handling will not stop her diligence and honest duty.

CSP Taiwo Oyewale is doing the work necessary to restore faith in the SIU. The unit was in shambles before she took over, and that’s a fact. The way she is facing stiff resistance from criminal elements and their allies only proves that she is on the right track and a light that can’t be extinguished.

The Commander will not be intimidated in this face of falsehood. She will continue to carry out her duties with the highest level of professionalism irrespective of any resistance from any quarter. She will remain committed to the fight against corruption and preserve the ethics of the Nigeria Police force.

